OVILA 'OLLIE' T. GAGNON, Jr.
CLEARWATER - Ovila 'Ollie' T. Gagnon, Jr. of Clearwater, FL (formerly of Winter Haven, FL and Shirley, NY) died on November 17, 2020 in his 82nd year. Originally from Pawtucket, RI, Ollie was dearest husband to the late Norma M. Gagnon (1944-2014) for 52 years. Loving father to Darren, Ollie, Sherri, Denise and Mark; grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
An Air Force veteran, Ollie was a dedicated employee of Kings Park Psychiatric Center, Long Island, New York for over 30 years. On November 19, 2020, an immediate family religious service was held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL. In addition, military funeral honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on December 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Veterans Foundation at https://nvf.org/
OR please consider making a blood donation with the American Red Cross or a local blood bank.