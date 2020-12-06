1/1
OVILA T. "OLLIE" GAGNON
OVILA 'OLLIE' T. GAGNON, Jr.

CLEARWATER - Ovila 'Ollie' T. Gagnon, Jr. of Clearwater, FL (formerly of Winter Haven, FL and Shirley, NY) died on November 17, 2020 in his 82nd year. Originally from Pawtucket, RI, Ollie was dearest husband to the late Norma M. Gagnon (1944-2014) for 52 years. Loving father to Darren, Ollie, Sherri, Denise and Mark; grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
An Air Force veteran, Ollie was a dedicated employee of Kings Park Psychiatric Center, Long Island, New York for over 30 years. On November 19, 2020, an immediate family religious service was held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL. In addition, military funeral honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on December 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Veterans Foundation at
https://nvf.org/ OR please consider making a blood donation with the American Red Cross or a local blood bank.


Published in The Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
