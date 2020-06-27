OWEN VICTORMILLER, Jr., 96LAKE ALFRED - Owen Victor Miller, Jr., 96, has gone to be with the Lord June 12, 2020.He is survived by an estranged daughter, Vicki Watson and husband, a nephew, Ward Kimberly, wife, Karen and 3 stepchildren in Deform, Ohio, also Lorraine Walker, his significant other for 18 years.Victor was in business for most of his life; 20 years in chips and operated a wig shop & beauty salon for man years. He was very active in gun shows across Florida served as a WWII vet under Patton.Service will be Monday at 11a.m. June 29 @ graveside in the crematory section of Lakeside Memorial Cemetery on Hwy. 17 just past Home Depot.There will be no gathering afterward due to Covid-19.