Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
PALMER REDDICK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ’s Church on the Move
Lake Wales, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ’s Church on the Move
Lake Wales, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PALMER REDDICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PALMER LUKE REDDICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PALMER LUKE REDDICK Obituary
PALMER LUKE REDDICK, 19

LAKE WALES - A loving son, brother, grandson, friend, and thoughtful servant, Palmer Luke Reddick, age 19 of Lake Wales, went home to Jesus unexpectedly Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born October 17, 2000 in Orlando, Florida at Arnold Palmer Hospital. He has added joy, laughter, and goodness to the Lake Wales Community and especially to family and loved ones every single day. Palmer attended the Vanguard School in Lake Wales where he was scheduled to graduate in May 2020.
Palmer loved being with his brothers and their friends, mocha frappes and Klondike bars, running cross country, playing video games, everything Care Center, movies, scalloping with his dad, and his two cats. Palmer especially loved helping people whenever he saw a need, but his absolute favorite way was through Care Center Stay-at-Home Work Camps.
He is survived by father Dr. Steven Reddick (Amy) and his mama Michelle Reddick, both of Lake Wales, Florida; his siblings Jackson Reddick (Amanda) of Gainesville, FL (UF), Douglas Reddick (Madeline Ruttenbur) of Tallahassee, FL (FSU), Joshua Stripling (Breanna), Jessica Wilson (Caleb), both of Lake Wales, FL; his grandparents Lavonne and Gerald Winsett of Auburndale, FL, and Caroline Reddick of Lake Wales, FL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones.
Palmer took great pride in volunteering and interning at the Lake Wales Care Center where he impacted and touched many lives. In return, the Care Center gave Palmer joy, purpose, and a loving family.
Palmer attended Christ's Church on the Move and could be found operating the light board during services and attending youth group.
Family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Christ's Church on the Move, Lake Wales, with Rev. Rob Quam and Rev. Steve Greshel officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Wales Care Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Palmer knew Jesus and lived a life of service that reflected that love. In 19 years, Palmer set an example for us to follow for a lifetime. We are only on earth a short time, but for us, his time was too short.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PALMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -