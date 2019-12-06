|
PALMER LUKE REDDICK, 19
LAKE WALES - A loving son, brother, grandson, friend, and thoughtful servant, Palmer Luke Reddick, age 19 of Lake Wales, went home to Jesus unexpectedly Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born October 17, 2000 in Orlando, Florida at Arnold Palmer Hospital. He has added joy, laughter, and goodness to the Lake Wales Community and especially to family and loved ones every single day. Palmer attended the Vanguard School in Lake Wales where he was scheduled to graduate in May 2020.
Palmer loved being with his brothers and their friends, mocha frappes and Klondike bars, running cross country, playing video games, everything Care Center, movies, scalloping with his dad, and his two cats. Palmer especially loved helping people whenever he saw a need, but his absolute favorite way was through Care Center Stay-at-Home Work Camps.
He is survived by father Dr. Steven Reddick (Amy) and his mama Michelle Reddick, both of Lake Wales, Florida; his siblings Jackson Reddick (Amanda) of Gainesville, FL (UF), Douglas Reddick (Madeline Ruttenbur) of Tallahassee, FL (FSU), Joshua Stripling (Breanna), Jessica Wilson (Caleb), both of Lake Wales, FL; his grandparents Lavonne and Gerald Winsett of Auburndale, FL, and Caroline Reddick of Lake Wales, FL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones.
Palmer took great pride in volunteering and interning at the Lake Wales Care Center where he impacted and touched many lives. In return, the Care Center gave Palmer joy, purpose, and a loving family.
Palmer attended Christ's Church on the Move and could be found operating the light board during services and attending youth group.
Family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Christ's Church on the Move, Lake Wales, with Rev. Rob Quam and Rev. Steve Greshel officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Wales Care Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Palmer knew Jesus and lived a life of service that reflected that love. In 19 years, Palmer set an example for us to follow for a lifetime. We are only on earth a short time, but for us, his time was too short.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019