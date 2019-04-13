Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
PAMELA LYN "PAM" BROWN

PAMELA LYN "PAM" BROWN Obituary
PAMELA 'PAM' LYN BROWN, 45

LAKELAND - Pamela 'Pam' Lyn Brown, 45, of Lakeland died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence.
Pam was born in Syracuse, NY to Robert & Susan (Burgmeier) Haseman. She was a graduate of Rasmussen College with a bachelor's degree in Human Resources. Pam had a great love of pets, enjoyed pet sitting, decorating her home and spending time gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert. Pam is survived by her husband, Charles of Lakeland, FL; mother, Susan of Liverpool, NY; step-son, Malik of Chesapeake, VA; step-daughter, Diana (Montreal) Jefferson of Lakeland, FL; brother, Robert (Sandra) Haseman of Houston, TX; sister, Lisa Haseman of Liverpool, NY; grandmother, Barbara of Syracuse, NY; 3 grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life to honor Pam will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
