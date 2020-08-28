PAMELA LYNNTHOMPSON, 63BARTOW - Pamela Lynn Thompson, age 63, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Tampa.Born November 30, 1956 in Mishawaka, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lester B. and Annie (Miller) Thompson. Pam retired from the Polk County School Board where she worked as an Insurance Clerk. Miss Thompson was a Baptist.She is survived by her sisters: Sharon Cameron and Patricia Ann Thompson, both of Bartow, her brothers: Richard Thompson (Pam) of Casselberry, William David Thompson (Judy) of Hampton, Jerry Michael Thompson (Wanda) of Dunnellon, Leslie Byron Thompson (Chris) of Batavia, OH, along with many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.