1/1
PAMELA LYNN THOMPSON
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAMELA LYNN
THOMPSON, 63

BARTOW - Pamela Lynn Thompson, age 63, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Tampa.
Born November 30, 1956 in Mishawaka, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lester B. and Annie (Miller) Thompson. Pam retired from the Polk County School Board where she worked as an Insurance Clerk. Miss Thompson was a Baptist.
She is survived by her sisters: Sharon Cameron and Patricia Ann Thompson, both of Bartow, her brothers: Richard Thompson (Pam) of Casselberry, William David Thompson (Judy) of Hampton, Jerry Michael Thompson (Wanda) of Dunnellon, Leslie Byron Thompson (Chris) of Batavia, OH, along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved