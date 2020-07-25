PAMELA O.
BLESSING
LAKELAND - Pamela O. Blessing died 13 July 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. Born 5 August 1945 in New York City to George and Vivienne Ohman, Pamela was chosen for 'Ballet Francais' and played basketball for Barnard until 1962 when the family resettled in Lakeland. Here, she played tennis for Lakeland High School and, in after-school studies, specialized in Rock 'n' Roll.
At the University of Florida, she pledged ADPi and graduated with a B.A. degree in 1967. Pamela worked in real estate, insurance, and social work until returning to New York City to co-write a cookbook for the California Bicentennial.
Back in Lakeland, she married Randall M. Blessing. In the years that followed, she was a member of the Tuesday Music Club, All Saints Episcopal Church, the YMCA, sang in the Bach Chorale, and won her age group in the first Florida women's triathlon.
After voice lessons with John Nelson, she was invited to attend New York City's College of Opera. Upon returning to Lakeland, she missed her Mother's death by minutes, remarking morosely, 'the last person that has to love me is dead.'
From this time, a darkness enveloped her sunny personality, though she continued to care for her swans and attend splashercise classes and danced and sang until the very end of her days.
Pam is survived by her husband, her Aunt Roseanne Reece, and her cousins Doug Reece and David Ohman.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Reid Hensarling of All Saints Episcopal Church officiating. Please observe safe distancing practices and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
