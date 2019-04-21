|
PAMELA S.
BAILEY
Teacher
WINTER HAVEN - Pam was born in Winter Haven, Florida on December 26, 1955 and passed away on April 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan and her parents Charles and Lois Fields. She is survived by her son, Taylor, her brothers Chuck (Jody), Jeb (Beth), sister Jill, and nephews and nieces.
Pam graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and was proud to be a Gator.
Pam loved her son Taylor, her animals, and all her students that she taught throughout the years.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019