Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
PAT H. MURPHY

PAT H. MURPHY Obituary
PAT H.
MURPHY, 68

LAKELAND - Pat H. Murphy, 68, passed away in Lakeland, FL, on March 19, 2019. He was born in Dade City, FL, on October 22, 1950, to Gene Cullen Murphy and Evelyn Eloise Brown, who preceded him in death. Pat's brother, William Murphy, also preceded him in death. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Gurtha Murphy; his daughters Gwen (Keith) Isdell of Sylvester, GA, Kristy (Cole) Singletary of Thomasville, GA, and Whitney (Kory) Hare of Lake Wales, FL; and his 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Pat graduated from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Pat was a conductor for 42 years at CSX Railroad, where he was also a former local UTU chairman. He was a member, past secretary, and past Master for the Kathleen Masonic Lodge #338 in Kathleen, FL. He was a member of Scottish Rite in Tampa, FL, and Marzug Shrine in Tallahassee, FL. Pat was also a member of the Kathleen Area Historical Society.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Pat's name to the Kathleen Masonic Lodge #338 (P.O. Box 378, Kathleen, FL 33849) or the Kathleen Area Historical Society (P.O. Box 977, Kathleen, FL 33849).
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
