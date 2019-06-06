|
CAPT. PAT
KELLY, 70
LAKELAND - Capt. Pat Kelly, 70, passed away June 3, 2019.
Capt. Pat was born in Quincy, FL on Mar. 5, 1949, to the late Sherrod Scott and Marjorie Kelly. Besides the time he spent serving in the U.S. Air Force, he resided most of his life in Polk County. During a successful career as a custom home builder, and full time fishing guide in the Everglades National Park, Pat managed to serve his industries in numerous capacities. He served as President of the Florida Guides Association, Director of National Association of Charter Boat Operators and President of the Polk County Builders Association, just to name a few. Pat was dedicated to promoting the conservation and wise use of Florida's fishery resources.
Pat is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Kelly; sons, Scott and Brian Kelly; daughter, Leslie (Alvin) Smith; brother, Mike (Alfreda) Kelly; grandchildren, Corey and Emily Smith, Savannah and Gregory Kelly.
Visitation will be Sat. from 10-11 am at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Ledger from June 6 to June 7, 2019