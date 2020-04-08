Home

Patricia A. Krause


1938 - 2020
Patricia A. Krause Obituary
PATRICIA A.
KRAUSE

LAKELAND - Patricia A. Krause, 81, died April 4, 2020. Mrs. Krause was born in Feltham, England on August 20, 1938 to the late Elsie H. Blakley. She immigrated to the US in 1946. She was a graduate of Lakeland High School and Lakeland Business Institute. She retired from the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Krause was preceded in death by her husband Henry Krause; son Gregory Boren, Sr.; siblings: Mary Bourne and Thomas Blakley (Judy). She is survived by siblings, John Blakley, Deland and Margaret Drinkwater (Chim), Leicester, England; step-children Manfred Krause (Angela), Pensacola and Debbie King, Alabama; grandchildren: Gregory Bor-en, Jr. (Britany), Lakeland and Nicole Dalhy (Tarik), Ocoee; great grandchildren, Aimen, Jace, and Jasper.
A private service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park to be followed by interment.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
