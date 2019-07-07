|
|
PATRICIA A.
KULA, 84
LAKELAND- Patricia A. Kula, age 84, died peacefully at her home in Highland Fairways on July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Albert Kula, daughter Theresa deMatas and son Kurt (Kendall) Kula and five grandchildren.
Patricia was predeceased by her daughter Geri Ann, her parents Alexander and Susan Tellish, five siblings and her son-in-law Randy.
Patricia was born in Michigan where she and Albert lived until retiring in Florida.
Patricia was an avid knitter, bestowing afghans, baby clothes and gifts on others throughout her lifetime. She also was a golfer, enjoying her first hole in one just a few years after taking up the game. She especially enjoyed the last 10 years in the Highland Fairways community.
Her family expresses their gratitude toward the many friends there as well as the wonderful caregivers at VITAS Hospice who made her last days more comfortable.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019