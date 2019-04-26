|
|
PATRICIA A.
MARSH, 80
LAKELAND - Patricia A. Marsh, 80, of Lakeland died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence.
Patricia was a member of New Life Assembly of God, enjoyed playing the organ and traveling.
She was preceded in death a son Kevin Scholts in 2012 and her husband Douglas in 2017. She is survived by her children Robin (Leroy) Dux of Lakeland, FL, Kimberly Martin of Tustin, MI, and Ronda (Pete) Comparoni of Leonard, MI, 16 grandchildren, 10 great, grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends on Friday (today) at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, from 4:00 pm until service time at 6:00 pm. A graveside service will take place at Socrum Cemetery, 3125 Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019