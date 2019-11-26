|
|
PATRICIA A.
SPURLOCK, 76
BARTOW - Patricia A. Spurlock, 76, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born October 16, 1943 in Babson Park, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sara (Moody) Davis. Mrs. Spurlock was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, James M. Spurlock, Jr. in 2017. Mrs. Spurlock is survived by two daughters: Stephanie Morris of Lakeland, Tracey Cayson (Barry) of Winter Haven, a sister, Challis Stanton (Semmie) of Highland City, three grandchildren: Dillon Morris, Justin Morris, Emma Cayson and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27th from 1pm to 2pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Services will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019