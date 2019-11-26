Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA SPURLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. SPURLOCK


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. SPURLOCK Obituary
PATRICIA A.
SPURLOCK, 76

BARTOW - Patricia A. Spurlock, 76, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born October 16, 1943 in Babson Park, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sara (Moody) Davis. Mrs. Spurlock was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, James M. Spurlock, Jr. in 2017. Mrs. Spurlock is survived by two daughters: Stephanie Morris of Lakeland, Tracey Cayson (Barry) of Winter Haven, a sister, Challis Stanton (Semmie) of Highland City, three grandchildren: Dillon Morris, Justin Morris, Emma Cayson and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27th from 1pm to 2pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Services will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -