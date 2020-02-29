The Ledger Obituaries
PATRICIA A.
WIBIRT, 85

LAKELAND - Patricia A. Wibirt died Monday, February 24, 2020 of cancer. She was born in Kingsville, OH, on May 25, 1934. She moved to Lakeland in 1969.
She was a secretary for an Aluminum Construction Company.
Patricia volunteered at Jesse Keen Elementary, at First United Methodist Church where she was a member, and at Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine for 10 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Hicks (Charlie); son, Mark Wibirt; grandchildren, Joseph Wibirt, Jennifer Selfridge (Jason), Jason Hicks (Malinda), Pattie Wibirt, and Katie Wibirt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her mother, Martha Lehman; father, William Tabler; two stepfathers; one son, Craig Wibirt; and daughter-in-law, Tra-cey Wibirt.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801, Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine, 600 Peachtree Street, Lakeland, Florida 33815 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Road, #4, Lakeland, Florida 33811.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
