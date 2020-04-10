Home

PATRICIA ANN BROWN

PATRICIA ANN BROWN Obituary
PATRICIA ANN
BROWN, 81

LAKELAND- Patricia Ann Brown, age 81, of Lakeland, FL passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Brown was born November 11, 1938, the youngest of ten children, to the late Dewey & Ruth Wilkerson. She was retired from Publix Supermarkets, Inc. and was a Baptist by faith.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Julie) Brown of Baxley, GA, Brad (Beverly) Brown of Lakeland, FL, Sherri (Keith) McLin of Apollo Beach, FL, Terri (Kenny) Willhoite of Lakeland, FL, and Matt Brown of Zephyrhills, FL, twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, two brothers, & a sister also survive.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
