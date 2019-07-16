|
PATRICIA ANN
CONNER, 90
LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Conner, 90, of Lakeland, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. She was born in Kewanee, IL on December 6, 1928 to the late Curtis and Nina Wall.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia's greatest accomplishment was her family and she relished every moment she spent with them.
Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Conner Peterson, Cheryl (Mark) Snell, Nina (Jeff) Hites; grandchildren, Teddy Peterson, Whitney Peterson, Jennifer Baker, Mark (Taryn) Snell, Juliet (Jake) Thomas, Jeffrey Hites, Richard (Laura) Conner, Susan (Dave) Williams, Gary (Becky) Conner, Jr., Sheila Shaw, George Shaw, Angie Shaw, Denise Conner, David Conner; 28 great grandchildren and 6 great- great- grand-children.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Conner, daughter Marcia Conner, and son Gary (Sharon) Conner.
Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Wednesday July 17 at 11:00 am.
Published in Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019