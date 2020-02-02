Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Patricia Conrad
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Welcome Baptist Church
11308 Welcome Road
Lithia, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Welcome Baptist Church
11308 Welcome Road
Lithia, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Conrad


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Conrad Obituary
PATRICIA ANN CONRAD

PLANT CITY - Patricia Ann Conrad, age 78, passed away January 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Conrad was born in Jersey Shore, PA on May 30, 1941 to Richard & Dorothy (Sechrist) Karstetter.
She moved from Willow Oak to Plant City 14 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Welcome Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Conrad; daughters, Kelly Griswold, Drinda Procter, Renee Garcia, Janet Conrad; sons, Brian West, Danny & Ron Conrad; 10 grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
The family will received friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 am - 12 pm at Welcome Baptist Church, 11308 Welcome Road, Lithia, FL 33547. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon.
Condolences may be sent to the [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -