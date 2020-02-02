|
PATRICIA ANN CONRAD
PLANT CITY - Patricia Ann Conrad, age 78, passed away January 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Conrad was born in Jersey Shore, PA on May 30, 1941 to Richard & Dorothy (Sechrist) Karstetter.
She moved from Willow Oak to Plant City 14 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Welcome Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Conrad; daughters, Kelly Griswold, Drinda Procter, Renee Garcia, Janet Conrad; sons, Brian West, Danny & Ron Conrad; 10 grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
The family will received friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 am - 12 pm at Welcome Baptist Church, 11308 Welcome Road, Lithia, FL 33547. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon.
Condolences may be sent to the [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020