PATRICIA ANN
CULPEPPER
LAKELAND-Patricia Ann Culpepper, 75, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health. Patricia was born May 19, 1943, in Starke, FL to William and Doris Fritz and has resided in Lakeland since 1967. She was a longtime employee of Florida Tile and an avid bowler.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Culpepper; sisters, Rebecca Darby (Thomas), Betty Garrison, Bonnie Knox and Barbara Chaudhry (Yahya); brother, Robert Fritz (Sheila); sister-in-laws, Carol Fritz and Cindy Fritz and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Lovejoy Fritz and brothers, Alton & Billy Fritz.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019