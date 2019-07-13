PATRICIA ANN

HAGAN



POLK CITY - Patricia Ann Hagan, known to her friends as Pat, but to family as Mimi. Resident of Polk City, FL passed away on July 9, 2019. She was at home when she went to meet her heavenly father.

Born in Elba, Alabama, on January 6, 1937 to John D. Ruark and Leila Lee Ruark. Growing up with her father in the military she has resided in multiple cities including Charleston, SC, Cape May, NJ, Elba, AL, and Lakeland, FL. She retired from working with Dr. Alvin J. Fillastre as a dental technician at Ceram-O-Arts in 2000. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by her spouse of nearly 63 years, William Lewis Hagan, of Polk City. Her sister, Mary Louise Gaines. Three children, William Michael Hagan and spouse Laurie Hagan of Orlando, Sandra Lee Collier and spouse John Collier of Lakeland, and Teresa Ann Hagan of Polk City. Eight grandchildren, Jonathan Collier and spouse Kayla Collier, Matthew Hagan and spouse Jennifer Hagan, Adrienne Collier, Sara Brenes and spouse Randall Brenes, Rian Hagan, Eros Badillo, Jennifer Rob-inett and Christina Robinett and seven great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her brother, Charles Williams Ruark, born December 27, 1937.

The family will be honoring their loved one with a Celebration of Life at Faith Baptist Church 8550 FL-33, Lakeland, Florida at 10:00 a.m. Monday July 15th. A graveside service will be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens at twelve.

