PATRICIA ANN PHIPPS, 83
LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Phipps, 83, died at home on April 23, 2020 from complications following heart surgery & is now spending eternity in Heaven. She was born on July 28, 1936, in Timken, KS to John Frank & Alma Ann (Pechanec) Holoubek.
She married the love of her life, Eldon Phipps, on January 21, 1953. She often teased that she married him because he had the same initials as Elvis Presley. Her family lived in Hutchinson, KS until 1969 when they moved to Lakeland, FL. In 1980 they moved to CA for 3 years returning to Lakeland in 1983. They just celebrated 67 precious years of marriage.
When first moving to FL she joined We Girls Bridge club where she made many life-long friends. She played bridge every Tuesday until slowing down due to her chronic pain.
Pat was a devoted wife & mother who stayed at home to raise her children. After raising her children, she owned & operated 'Pat's Tax & Accounting' for 30 years. She was an active member of ABWA. In Dec 2013, she chose to sell her business to become a full-time caregiver to her adoring husband after his heart surgery. She was the strongest woman you would ever meet, always putting others before herself.
Pat was a devout member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was active in the Council of Catholic Woman (CCW). Her favorite hobby was playing tennis, which she started in 1969 & played until her knees said, 'No more!'. Her passion for tennis was never ending. She loved playing cards with family & friends, playing the organ & crocheting. Her primary passion was volunteering at the local Pregnancy Center in Lakeland (founded by her dear late friend & obstetrician, Ellie Hartog, MD), where she helped save as many babies as she could through education, support & love for young mothers.
Pat never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She made sure every child, grandchild & great grandchild always got a birthday & Christmas card with money or a gift card in it!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first born daughter Linda Ann, nearly 5 years old from Leukemia; her grandson Joshua Phipps; and her sister in law Peggy Holoubek.
She is survived by husband, Eldon Phipps, Lakeland, FL; son, Dennis (Gail) Phipps of Lakeland, FL; son, Don (Mary) Phipps of Lenoir, NC; daughter, Teresa (Frank) Jara of Santa Clara, CA; daughter Tracy (Ruben) Aguilar of Vacaville, CA; son Darrin (Maggi) Phipps of DeFuniak Springs, FL; daughter Tammy (Darrin) Otten of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren: John Phipps (April); Crystal Aguilar; Jonathan Novak; Ty Phipps (Gabrielle); Craig Otten; Ruben Aguilar, Jr; Devon Novak; Matthew Phipps (Katie); Dominic Aguilar; Philip Otten; Tyler Graman (Kyle); Kelsey Van Patten (Brent); Cristina Phipps; Israel Jara; Jasmine Jara; and Brady Otten, along with 23 precious great-grandchildren; and brothers, David (June) Holoubek & Richard Holoubek, together with beloved nieces & nephews.
A special heartfelt thanks to the caregivers & nurses who have helped make life a little easier for our mother, especially Temera Brooks who became a dear family friend.
Due to COVID-19 a prayer service will be live streamed at 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 30th by Lakeland Funeral Home followed by a private burial.
Circumstances allowing, a Catholic Mass in her honor will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on her birthday, July 28th, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Her Life in the parish hall.
Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: r (lls.org).
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020