|
|
PATRICIA
BUIE SMITH
LAKELAND -Patricia Buie Smith, age 68, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born on January 12, 1951, in Brooksville, Fl, she was the daughter of the late James 'Red' Praythan and Elizabeth Hardy Buie.
Ms. Smith loved going to the beach and collecting shells, crafts, the outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family. She retired from Publix in Lakeland, Fl, where she worked in the spice kitchen.
Survivors include her sons, Chris Hook (Heidi K.) of Toccoa and Jason Alan Turpen (Brian J.) of Mt. Airy; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Teresa Buie of Baldwin; granddaughter, Hunter K. Hook; and niece, Jenna Buie of Baldwin.
No formal services are planned.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. 706-778-8668.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019