Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA BUIE SMITH LAKELAND -Patricia Buie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA BUIE SMITH LAKELAND -Patricia Buie Smith Obituary
PATRICIA
BUIE SMITH

LAKELAND -Patricia Buie Smith, age 68, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born on January 12, 1951, in Brooksville, Fl, she was the daughter of the late James 'Red' Praythan and Elizabeth Hardy Buie.
Ms. Smith loved going to the beach and collecting shells, crafts, the outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family. She retired from Publix in Lakeland, Fl, where she worked in the spice kitchen.
Survivors include her sons, Chris Hook (Heidi K.) of Toccoa and Jason Alan Turpen (Brian J.) of Mt. Airy; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Teresa Buie of Baldwin; granddaughter, Hunter K. Hook; and niece, Jenna Buie of Baldwin.
No formal services are planned.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. 706-778-8668.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now