PATRICIA "PAT" CHEATHAM
1952 - 2020
PATRICIA 'PAT'
CHEATHAM, 67

LAKELAND - Patricia 'Pat' Cheat-ham, 67, Lakeland, FL, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Born December 27, 1952 in Wichita, KS to Darrel and Marlene Clutter.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Ferrell of Springdale, AR and Christy Ferrell of Lakeland, grandson, Miles of Springdale, AR, her sisters Diana Carnes (Ron) of Spring-dale, AR and Vicky Frost (Rodger) of Tontitown, AR, as well as a niece and three nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
