PATRICIA D
PEARDON
WINTER HAVEN - Patricia D Peardon, 84 went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 at her home in Winter Haven. Born March 17,1935 in Hebron, WI.
Retired from Walt Disney World after 25yrs.
Proceeded in death by parents Thomas & Catherine Owen; sister Carmen Dorband; Son Kevin Peardon.
Survived by husband of 64yrs, James E Peardon; children Wanda (Michael) King, Randy Peardon, Laurie Crafton, Brenda (Jeffery) Baxley, Thomas (Joy) Peardon, Scott Peardon, Craig Peardon, Kent Peardon; 23 grand children, 31 great-grand children, 2 great-great-grand children.
She loved Square Dancing, and making quilts for her family.
Memorial Service Tuesday, Aug 6th at 3pm Winter Haven Worship CTR, Overlook Drive, WH. Burial Service Aug 24th at 3pm, Melendys Prairie Cemetary, Dousman, WI .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019