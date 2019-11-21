|
PATRICIA DIANE
RHODES, 70
LAKELAND - Patricia Diane Rhodes, 70, passed away with her loving family at her side on November 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice.
She was born October 28, 1949 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Joe and Ruby Tomlinson. Diane was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She was loving and generous wife, sister, and mother.
Diane is survived by her husband of 32 years Larry 'Dink' Rhodes, sister Claudia Gail Radzavich, children Lisa Elrod, Cindy Rhodes, Ashley Rhodes, and Chris Rhodes, many loving family members, and her beloved dog Sox.
She retired from Lakeland Regional Medical Center (LRMC) after 24 years of service. Diane loved the Great Smoky Mountains, soaking up the sun at beach, going on car rides to sightsee, and of course spending time with family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel, 2090 E. Edgewood Dr. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019