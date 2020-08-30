1/1
Patricia Jane "Pat" Faber
PATRICIA JANE
FABER
1944 - 2020

LAKELAND - Patricia 'Pat' Jane Faber, 76, of Lakeland, died peacefully on August 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Catherine, and brother William.
She is survived by her sisters Barbara (Charles) and Catherine (Jeff), brother Richard, children Cathleen (Abelardo) and Gerard (Carolyn), grandchildren Alec (Shannon), Ryan, and Liam, and great grandson Elliott.
Pat was born on June 27, 1944, on Long Island, New York, but had been a Florida resident since the 1970s. She had a love of all animals, from dogs and cats to the ducks and geese she enjoyed feeding every morning on Lake Morton. She worked a variety of jobs in her lifetime but looked back most fondly at her time with Dillard's Department Store and as an elementary school teacher. Pat will forever be remembered for her warm, genuine smile that would brighten every room she entered and for her generous, giving heart. She possessed an unwaveringly positive attitude and had a way of making everyone she met feel good. Heaven shines brighter now that it is graced by Pat's beautiful smile.
Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be delayed until it is safe to gather to celebrate Pat's life.
Condolences may be sent to acfbeltran@att. net.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
