PATRICIA JEANE STARNES
WILLIAMS
LAKELAND - Patricia Jeane Starnes Williams, 88, died Feb. 10, 2020 in Lakeland at the home of her only child, Robin Williams Adams, and son-in-law Albert 'Joe' Adams, Jr.
She had lived in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, since 1979 before coming to their home in June 2019 under hospice care as a result of untreatable lung cancer and COPD.
Born July 5, 1931, in Carrollton, Georgia, she was the younger daughter of Uriah L. Starnes and Clyde Farmer. Her father's job as a salesman brought the family to Florida, first St. Petersburg and then West Palm Beach. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in West Palm Beach in 1949 and attended the University of Florida, becoming one of the first women to graduate from its business college.
Her activities there included being a member of the Women's Student Association, Florida Union Society Board, UF Honor Court and secretary-treasurer of Propella Club. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Pat intended to use her business degree in the workforce. But when she married Donald Guy Williams in 1953, the year they graduated, she instead traveled with him as he made a career in the Marine Corps.
They lived in Hawaii, where she worked at a bank; Camp LeJeune, N.C.; Naples, Italy, Kansas City, MO., Little Creek, Manassas and Quantico, all in VA., before moving to Florida when he retired in 1978.
She became an ardent activist and volunteer, working with various environmental and animal support groups in those different locations.
In New Smyrna Beach, she served on the board of trustees of the former Bert Fish Hospital, now AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. She struggled to balance her strong support for protecting the environment with her conservative fiscal views during her involvement as a Republican Party volunteer.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; her older sister, Evelyn Geraldine Wright, High Springs; nephew Edward Wright, Jacksonville; great-niece Cyndee Rigdon, Clinton, TN; niece, Maria Kelley, Polk City; step granddaughters Leigh Haines and Katy Dumont (John), both of Lakeland; four step great-grandchildren; other great or great-great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and by nieces Susan Wright Kostadinova and Pat Krouskroup.
The family would like to thank all Good Shepherd Hospice staff who assisted in her care, particularly nurse Carrie Shills and personal care assistants Dorothy Wilson and Ruby Johnson.
Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 22 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, people who wish can give to SPCA Florida in Lakeland, Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach or to another animal or environmental group of your choice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020