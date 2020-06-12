PATRICIA JOAN

LAKELAND - Patricia Joan Prillmayer, 81, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lakeland. She was born July 3, 1938 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois to the late Vern and Elizabeth (Dewitt) Peacock.

She operated a thrift store for many years. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved from Mt. Sterling to Lakeland, Florida. Patricia was an avid reader.

Surviving are: her husband of 63 years, James Joseph Prillmayer of Lakeland, FL; her four children: Lynn (Don) Pannell of Lakeland, FL, Jeff (Dawn) Prillmayer of St. Petersburg, FL, Joseph (Carol) Prillmayer of Crestwood, KY, and Lisa (Gary) Mitchell of Hickory, NC; a brother, David Peacock; five grandchildren, Karla (Brian) Bishop of Elizabeth City, NC, Suzanna (Doug) DeMyer of Lakeland, FL, Kyle and Ian Prillmayer of St, Petersburg, FL and Charlie Mitchell of Hickory, NC; three great grandchildren, Amy and Logan Bishop of Elizabeth City, NC and Brooke DeMyer of Lakeland, FL.

