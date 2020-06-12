Patricia Joan Prillmayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA JOAN
PRILLMAYER

LAKELAND - Patricia Joan Prillmayer, 81, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lakeland. She was born July 3, 1938 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois to the late Vern and Elizabeth (Dewitt) Peacock.
She operated a thrift store for many years. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved from Mt. Sterling to Lakeland, Florida. Patricia was an avid reader.
Surviving are: her husband of 63 years, James Joseph Prillmayer of Lakeland, FL; her four children: Lynn (Don) Pannell of Lakeland, FL, Jeff (Dawn) Prillmayer of St. Petersburg, FL, Joseph (Carol) Prillmayer of Crestwood, KY, and Lisa (Gary) Mitchell of Hickory, NC; a brother, David Peacock; five grandchildren, Karla (Brian) Bishop of Elizabeth City, NC, Suzanna (Doug) DeMyer of Lakeland, FL, Kyle and Ian Prillmayer of St, Petersburg, FL and Charlie Mitchell of Hickory, NC; three great grandchildren, Amy and Logan Bishop of Elizabeth City, NC and Brooke DeMyer of Lakeland, FL.
Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Cremation Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Cremation Center
1805 US 98 South
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 683-4590
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved