PATRICIA
JOSEPHINE BODOLAY, 82
LAKELAND - Patricia J. Bodolay of Lakeland, FL passed peacefully into the arms of her maker Friday, February 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, she was born October 2, 1936 to Joseph and Adele Zielinski. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Bodolay, daughters Terri (Hernan) Salas and Lisa (Drew) Farkas, sons Mike Bodolay and Bob (Kerry) Bod-olay, nine grandchildren, Ryan, Eric, Joseph, Raquel, Hannah, Annabelle, Adam, Alex and Eli, two great grandchildren, Olivia and Remy and brother, Fred Zielinski.
Patricia graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Pharmacy in 1958. She lovingly dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. Quilting, sewing, knitting and reading were favorite pastimes. She is affectionately remembered by all as an incredible listener.
In 1973 Patricia and her family moved to Lakeland. After retirement in 1999 she and her husband enjoyed 8 exciting years of full time travel prior to settling in Rutherfordton, North Carolina where they lived for 11 years, and recently returned to Lakeland.
Patricia was a devout Catholic and attended Mass at many churches through out the United States. Upon returning to Lakeland she attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Visitation is at 10:00 AM at St John Neumann Catholic Church, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM, immediately followed by graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019