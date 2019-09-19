|
|
PATRICIA JOYCE
HEBB, 79
BARTOW - Patricia Joyce Hebb, 79, passed away on September 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on January 9, 1940 in Bartow, Florida to John Leon Hebb, Sr. and Edna Mae Paterson Hebb.
Patty grew up in Bartow, Florida. She graduated from Bartow High School in Bartow, Florida in 1958. After high school she attended Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia where she was a cheerleader. She then transferred and graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education. She began teaching 3rd grade and loved it. She taught in Florida and Arkansas. She was a teacher for 10 years.
Patty married George W. Howell in Bartow, Florida. They were married for many years but eventually divorced. She enjoyed researching family genealogy. She also was a voracious reader and had several poems published in the Lakeland Ledger. She was an avid 'cat lover' and had cats all of her life.
Her parents John L. Hebb, Sr. and Edna Mae Hebb preceded Patty in death.
Her surviving family includes her 2 sons, Dr. Robert Scott Howell, D.C., FNP-C of Baytown, TX and Alan Douglas Howell, J.D. (Mary Anne Howell) of Lakeland, FL. Her brothers are John L. Hebb, Jr. (Melanie Hebb) of Bartow, FL and Robert 'Bobby' Hebb (Katy Hebb) of Georgia and sister Edna Louise Hebb of Tennessee. Her grandchildren include Amber Howell of Lakeland, Florida, Brandon Scott Howell of Houston, TX and Danielle Howell of Lakeland, FL.
No memorial service will be held. She will be buried at the Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, in Lakeland, FL.
God has granted Patty 'peace.'
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to a local pet shelter. Condolences may be left on Patricia Joyce Hebb online guest book at https://www.lakelandfuneralhome.com/ tributes.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019