Resurrection Catholic Church
3855 S Florida Ave
Lakeland, FL 33813
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Patricia (Trish) Long


1952 - 2019
Patricia (Trish) Long Obituary
PATRICIA
'Trish' LONG

LAKELAND- Patricia (Trish) Long, born on April 3, 1952, age 67, passed away after a long illness, at Good Shepherd Hospice on June 27th 2019.
Trish was dedicated to her profession in Blood Banking (MT (ASCP) SBB), most recently at the Citrus Regional Blood Center, in Lakeland, serving those in time of need.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her Husband of 28 years, Elliott Long.
Trish will be greatly missed by her Sisters Ginny Piekut, and Debbie (Jeff) Woodrow and her step-children Richie (Mickal) Long, Nickie (John-Mark) Eason, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.
Trish has faithfully served the Lord and now finds comfort in his arms.
A Mass of Christian Burial we be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland on
July 19th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, Fl 33805) or the SPCA
Published in Ledger from July 6 to July 7, 2019
