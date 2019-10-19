|
PATRICIA N.
ESSEX, 79
AUBURNDALE - Patricia N. Essex, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was born on October 6th, 1940 in Salem, Virginia to Byron and Bessie Jeremy. She married the love of her life and best friend James W. Essex, April 21, 1960, who preceded her in death on September 6th, 1998.
Patricia graduated from Cooley High School Detroit, MI and worked as an x-ray technician until she and her husband moved to Elyria, OH to raise their 3 children. She was an antique dealer in Ohio and continued her love for antiquing while retired in Auburndale, FL. She loved collecting antiques and decorating for all holidays, but fall was her most favorite time of year. She volunteered for many organizations throughout the years making church dinners, attending many school activities and giving a helping hand whenever possible.
Patricia is survived by her (3) children and their spouses: Jim (Dawn) Essex, (Sam) Debby Cerra, Brad (Melissa) Essex. Her (3) Grandchildren: Joshua Essex, Jonathan Cerra, and Nichole Essex. (2) Great Grand Children; Wyatt and Isaac.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Auburndale Recreation Hall, 119 West Park St., Auburndale, FL 33823 on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please contribute in Patricia's name to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
give.ocrahope.org
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019