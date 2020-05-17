PATRICIA
SANCHEZ
LAKELAND- Patricia Sanchez passed away May 9, 2020 at the age of 83.
A native Floridian, and long time resident of Lakeland, Florida.
She is survived by her loving family of five children, and four grandchildren.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.