|
|
PATRICIA YVONNE
VARNADOE, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Patricia Yvonne Varnadoe, age 80, of Lake Hamilton, FL passed away 1/11/2020 at Winter Haven Hospital with family surrounding her.
Patricia was born on 3/28/1939 in Douglas, GA. She loved to garden and yard sale.
Patricia is survived by 3 children, Jeffery, Angela and Sheree, sister Margaret, grandchildren, Kelly (Elco), Krissy (J.J.), Jennifer, Lyndon, Christa; great grandchildren, Shawni, Kaley, Skyler, Emily, Bailee, Hannah, Elco Jr., Dallas, Elijah, Jaxson, Austyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Eagle Lake Community Center located at 215 West Lake Avenue, Eagle Lake, Florida 33839.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020