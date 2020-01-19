Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA VARNADOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA YVONNE VARNADOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA YVONNE VARNADOE Obituary
PATRICIA YVONNE
VARNADOE, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Patricia Yvonne Varnadoe, age 80, of Lake Hamilton, FL passed away 1/11/2020 at Winter Haven Hospital with family surrounding her.
Patricia was born on 3/28/1939 in Douglas, GA. She loved to garden and yard sale.
Patricia is survived by 3 children, Jeffery, Angela and Sheree, sister Margaret, grandchildren, Kelly (Elco), Krissy (J.J.), Jennifer, Lyndon, Christa; great grandchildren, Shawni, Kaley, Skyler, Emily, Bailee, Hannah, Elco Jr., Dallas, Elijah, Jaxson, Austyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Eagle Lake Community Center located at 215 West Lake Avenue, Eagle Lake, Florida 33839.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -