PATRICK D.

COLLINS



HAINES CITY - Patrick D. Collins, 5/15/1953; passed away 6/23/2020 from his battle with cancer. He was a loving father and husband.

He is survived by his children Patrick Col-lins, Stephanie Morgan, and Brian Collins and his wife Sandra Collins, and sisters Barbara Caudill, Pam Smith, Sandy Adams, Kathleen Smith, Beverly Stewart, 7 grandchildren and great granddaughter.



