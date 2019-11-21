|
|
PATRICK DAVID
HELMASE, 63
LAKELAND - Patrick David Helmase, age 63, passed away on November 16, 2019. Pat was born in Oneonta, New York, son of the late John and Barbara Helmase. His lifelong career as an INC Technician took him all over the country where he was known and admired for his work ethic. Pat was a man, of integrity and quick wit, always willing to help others and never meeting a stranger. He had a great spirit and was a man of his word.
Pat is preceded in death by his brother Mark Helmase. He is survived by his loving wife and childhood sweetheart Jan; sons, Christopher Helmase and Daniel Helmase; daughter, Jennifer Doby (husband Austin); brother, Michael Helmase (wife Carol); sister, Catherine Grant (husband James); 3 granddaughters; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland 33810. A gathering of fellowship will be held afterwards in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019