PATRICK 'PAT' E.
EASON, 54
LAKELAND - Patrick 'Pat' E. Eason, age 54, passed away March 18, 2019.
Pat moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 30 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Granada). He worked for Mosaic as an El & A Technician, a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Pat was an avid F.S.U. football fan, he loved fishing and camping and was active in Babe Ruth Youth League as a coach and umpire.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rodney & Evelyn (Burke) Eason and sister Ann Eason. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Ana Eason, daughter Jillian Eason, nephew Brent Dorris, who Pat & Ana raised, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews & nieces.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of 'Pat' to the , 809 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019