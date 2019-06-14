|
PATRICK M.
MANZI, 48
LAKELAND - Patrick M. Manzi passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 48. He was born October 14, 1970 in Tampa, Florida to Merle and Dorothy Manzi.
A loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and cousin, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Senior Right-of-Way Agent for Doyle Land Services, Inc. He was a graduate of Evangel Christian School in Lakeland.
A visitation is being held Friday evening, July 14th, in Victoria, Texas at Grace Funeral Home.
A Funeral service will take place in Lakeland on Monday, June 17, at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10:00a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida at 2:00pm.
He is survived by his wife Katie Manzi of Victoria, TX; daughter Mattie Sue Manzi of Lake Charles, LA; mother Dorothy Manzi of Lakeland, FL; father and step-mother Merle and Kristie Manzi of Tallahassee, FL; paternal grandmother Muriel McNeir of Tallahassee, FL; sister Kimberly Manzi Vega and her husband Geno of Deland, FL; brother Randy Manzi and wife Michelle of Lakeland, FL; mother-in-law Jeanette Laza of Victoria, TX; father-in-law Dale Laza of Port Lavaca, TX; sister-in-law Amber Watkins and husband Wade and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to s at woundedwarriorproject.org .
David Russell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from June 14 to June 15, 2019