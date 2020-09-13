PATRICK WILLIAM LYNETTE, 85
LAKELAND - Patrick William Lynette, 85, passed away on September 7, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1935 in Prairie du Chien, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 57 years as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lelia Lynette, and father, James Lynette. He was the youngest of 10 children and was preceded in death by all nine of them. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
The celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, September 19th at 10am at Victory Church Chapel, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33810. Interment will take place at a different time at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity
or The American Lung Association
.