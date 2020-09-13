1/
PATRICK WILLIAM LYNETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICK WILLIAM LYNETTE, 85

LAKELAND - Patrick William Lynette, 85, passed away on September 7, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1935 in Prairie du Chien, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 57 years as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lelia Lynette, and father, James Lynette. He was the youngest of 10 children and was preceded in death by all nine of them. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
The celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, September 19th at 10am at Victory Church Chapel, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33810. Interment will take place at a different time at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity or The American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved