PAUL ALAN
LESKY
LAKELAND - Paul Alan Lesky, born October 17, 1952 in Miami, Florida, passed away January 24, 2020 surrounded by his family in Lakeland, Florida.
He was a loving husband, a father, a 'papa', and a brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Lillian Lesky,also by his brother, Roy Lesky.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Sue Lesky and two daughters, Carrie Miller, and Jill (Melvin) Clark, both of Lakeland, FL. His five grandchildren, Morgan Lesky, the Miller children, Paige, Trey,Lilly, and Brent, along with his sister Judy (Joe) Zelinski of Hollywood, FL., and his nieces Cindy Schultz, and Kim Padilla.
He was a manufacturers representative for Delta Faucets for over 30 years.
He was a proud recipient of the Eagle Scout Rank. Paul loved fishing, being on the water, and long rides on his motorcycle.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020