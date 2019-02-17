|
PAUL BUCKLEY GIFFORD, 92
BALLSTON SPA, NY - Mr. Paul Buckley Gifford Paul Buckley Gifford, of Ballston Spa, NY, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2019, with his loving wife, Peg (Margaret) Gifford, by his side.
He was born in Troy, NY, to Dr. Clayton Gifford and Marie Rothermel Gifford of Watervliet, NY, on September 14, 1926.
Paul was a graduate of Kimball Union Academy (NH). He attended the men's division of Russell Sage and The Veterans Vocational School (Troy NY). He proudly served his country during WWII as a Corpsman and again during the Korean Conflict as a Fleet Marine Corpsman, serving on the USS Shangri-La and the USS Navy Hospital Ship Tranquility. His working years were in Watervliet, NY at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., the Watervliet Arsenal, and until his retirement in 1984 at Saint Gobains (formerly BehrManning-Norton Co.) as a Production Engineer in Research and Development.
He was preceded in death in 2004 by his wife of 50 years, Dolores T. Gifford with whom he raised his family and traveled extensively throughout the U.S.; his brother, Captain Robert L. Gifford; and sister-in-law Helen Flynn Gifford.
Survivors include his son, Allen (Barbara) Gifford (Middletown, RI); daughters, Karen Lambruschi (Rock Hill, SC) and Loren (Greg) Skizim (Penfield, NY), step sons Mark (Pam) Baldwin (Ballston Spa, NY) and James (Paula) Baldwin (Troy, NY); grandchildren Robert, Laura, Joseph, Anthony, and Elena; step-grandson Mark Jr. and great-granddaughter, Clover.
Paul lived a life of service to his community. He had the distinction of being the last living Charter Member of Schuyler Heights Fire Co. in Watervliet, NY. He held lifetime memberships in the Troy Lodge of Elks #141, Evening Star Lodge #75 F&AM Latham, NY, VFW Post 8002 Lakeland, FL, and New Scotland Beagle Club, Feura Bush, NY. He was a leader of the Wood Worms 4-H Club. Paul was also a member of the NRA, American Legion, Norton Troy Retirees Club, NCT (National Camping Travelers), and Escapees RV Travel Club. He was Past President and Captain of the North Greenbush Ambulance Association, and a Director of the Schaghticoke (NY) Fair for many years. He was also a Plankowner of the USS Shangri-La Reunion Assoc.
The family extends thanks to The Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, NY and a very special thank you to Samantha LaPoint, for her care, love, and guidance as Paul's aide over the last two years.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Schaghticoke United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are being handled by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke.
Donations can be made in Paul's honor to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or to your local Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019