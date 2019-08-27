|
|
PAUL EDWARD
ALBERT, 72
1947 - 2019
LAKELAND - Paul Edward Albert, Lakeland, passed away Friday August 23, 2019 at the age of 72. He had his Master's Degree and retired from the Polk County School Board. Paul enjoyed traveling overseas and working on old cars.
He is survived by his wife, Coral Albert of Lakeland; sister, Paula (Steven) Parsick of St. Augustine; along with a host of dear friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823 or www.chaptershealth.org
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019