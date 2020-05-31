PAUL H.GOBLE, 90LAKELAND - Paul H. Goble, 90, of Lakeland, FL, passed away May 21, 2020.Paul graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and then obtained his MSc. in chemistry from Ohio State. After serving in the US Army in Japan during the Korean War, he married and settled in Painesville, OH where he worked 25+ years in chemical research at Diamond Alkali Co.Paul was a scientist at heart, taking things apart, analyzing numbers, and fixing things. He enjoyed photography and developing photos in his darkroom. He and Lois hosted international families through Friendship Force, enjoyed US travel, as well as international trips to visit daughter Carol in her missionary role in Bolivia, and daughter Karen and son-in-law Frank in The Netherlands and later Spain. Paul was active in the Painesville United Methodist Church, enjoyed square dancing, building with Habitat to Humanity, shuffle boarding, and had an active interest in social justice issues. He and Lois were loving care-givers to their daughter Carol over her years battling leukemia.In 2011, Paul and Lois moved permanently to Lakeland, FL, after 18 years as snow-birds. They joined the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, and found a home as members of the BYKOTA class.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and daughter Carol Goble.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Anna Lois Goble, daughter Karen (Frank) Villafana, and nieces and nephews.In his memory, the family suggest a random act of kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later day