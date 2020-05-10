PAUL H.
WINIECKI
LAKELAND - Paul H. Winiecki, 88, passed away May 3, 2020.
Paul was born in Elmira, NY on Oct. 17, 1931 and grew up in Attica, NY. He served with the U.S. Army's 40th Infantry during the Korean War, and after graduating from Brockport State University College in NY in 1957, Paul spent his working career as a K-12 Physical Educator, Health Teacher and Coach (Basketball, Track, and Cross Country) in the Orchard Park Central School District in Western NY, and the Recreation Director for the Town of Orchard Park. Upon retirement and moving to Florida, Paul enjoyed playing golf, singing and acting in local plays and shows, attending Dreadnaughts baseball games, and gardening with the love of his life, Rita (nee Perrotta) of White Plains, NY. For many years he was also director of the Track and Field competitions at the Florida Senior Games. Paul proudly participated in the Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans, and the Beautification Committee at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland where he was also active as an Usher and a Reader.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rita Winiecki; children, Tom (Nancy) Winiecki, Don (Seung Youn Chyung) Wini-ecki, Kathy (Jim) Marshall, and Joe (Kristen) Winiecki; and grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Danielle, Allison, Caroline, Paul, and Tony.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
WINIECKI
LAKELAND - Paul H. Winiecki, 88, passed away May 3, 2020.
Paul was born in Elmira, NY on Oct. 17, 1931 and grew up in Attica, NY. He served with the U.S. Army's 40th Infantry during the Korean War, and after graduating from Brockport State University College in NY in 1957, Paul spent his working career as a K-12 Physical Educator, Health Teacher and Coach (Basketball, Track, and Cross Country) in the Orchard Park Central School District in Western NY, and the Recreation Director for the Town of Orchard Park. Upon retirement and moving to Florida, Paul enjoyed playing golf, singing and acting in local plays and shows, attending Dreadnaughts baseball games, and gardening with the love of his life, Rita (nee Perrotta) of White Plains, NY. For many years he was also director of the Track and Field competitions at the Florida Senior Games. Paul proudly participated in the Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans, and the Beautification Committee at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland where he was also active as an Usher and a Reader.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rita Winiecki; children, Tom (Nancy) Winiecki, Don (Seung Youn Chyung) Wini-ecki, Kathy (Jim) Marshall, and Joe (Kristen) Winiecki; and grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Danielle, Allison, Caroline, Paul, and Tony.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2020.