PAUL HAROLD SCHOPKE
PAUL HAROLD SCHOPKE

WINTER HAVEN - Paul Harold Schopke, age 95 of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on November 12, 2020 at Palm Garden in Winter Haven. He was born on June 13, 1925 in Lake Alfred, Florida to William and Dovie Schopke.
He had a successful career in the Insurance Industry for nearly 40 years.
Paul is survived by his sons Paul H. Schopke Jr. and William R. Schopke, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Jean Schopke of 69 years, and their son Marc V. Schopke.
Paul served in the United States Army honorably, and received the Purple Heart on April 20, 1945 in Okinawa, Japan.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Steele's Family Funeral Services in Winter Haven. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Steele's Chapel, directly followed by a graveside ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred at 3:30 P.M.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill & Susan Steele
