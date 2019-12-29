|
PAUL J.
COPELAND
Paul J. Copeland 74 of 506 Lake Lulu Dr., Winter Haven, FL formerly of Ransomville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Christmas morning 2019.
A loving husband to his wife, Mary Ann (Newman) of 53 years. Paul proudly joined the US Marine Corps and served his country in Vietnam. He was also a lifelong member. Paul moved to Winterhaven in 2014 from Ransomville, NY after retiring from the New York Power Authority in 2000. During his 30 years of employment he worked as an Ice Breaker Boat Captain before eventually becoming a Maintenance Supervisor. Paul was also a Volunteer Boat Captain for the Excalibur Leisure Skills organization in Buffalo, NY that freely provided boating and fishing experiences to disadvantaged children in the local area.
He was a former member of the Niagara Frontier Bible Church in Lewiston, NY and attended the Parkland Baptist church in Winter Haven. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, daughter Christine J. (Larry) Hacker, and their children William Murphy IV 19, Maya 11 and Greyson 7 of Brooksville, FL. A son, Lorin G. Copeland of Buffalo, NY. Brothers-in-law to Sam (Nell) Newman of Augusta, GA, Charles (Nancy) Newman of Savannah, GA, Mickey (Beverly) Newman of Summerville, SC and deceased sisters-in-law, Teena (Gary) Coleman of Guyton, GA, and Pamela Gordy of Springfield, GA. A dear aunt, Marilyn (Willis) Copeland of Smithville, Ontario and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at the Parkland Baptist Church 1800 8th St. SE Winter Haven FL 33880. Graveside services will be held in the summer of 2020 in Lewiston, NY, that date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Angels Care Center 960 Snively Ave. Winter Haven, FL 33880 or Excalibur Leisure Skills Center 90 North Dr. Buffalo, NY 14216 or Autism Services, Inc. 40 Hazelwood Dr. Amherst NY 14228 Autism Services Inc.
