PAUL JOSEPH ALBRIGHT, 94WINTER HAVEN - Paul Joseph Albright, 94, passed away in Winter Haven, Florida on September 1, 2020. He was born December 30, 1925 in a small town of Dickerson Run, PA. He attended public schools in Dunbar, graduating in 1943 and entered the Navy in February 1944; Boot Camp training in Great Lakes Naval Station; spent 2 years in the Pacific Theater aboard the DE353 and was Honorably Discharged February 10, 1946.Paul moved to Winter Haven and worked as a carpenter until the early 50s when he opened his own cabinet shop and was later known as Albrights Cabinet Shop which closed some 43 years later.He was a life member of National Rifle Association at the Winter Haven Lodge 186 Eygypt Temple, Scottish Rite in Tampa, FL, American Legion Post 8, Winter Haven and local order of Moose Lodge 1023, Winter Haven Life Time Member.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Albright and Agnis McCulligan Albright, step father Andrew Snir, brothers James C. Albright, Howard Albright and sister Margaret Albright Hennessee.Paul is survived by two sons, Paul A. 'Tody' and Roger Albright, one sister Hazel Conklin of Santee, CA, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, long time caregiver Geneva Nash and a host of friends.