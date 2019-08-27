|
PAUL
PRINCE, 83
LAKELAND - Paul Prince, 83, a resident of Lakeland since 2000, passed away Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Paul was born in New York City in 1936 and served in the US Army, including a 16-month tour in Korea. He was employed by IBM, Xerox and numerous Government Agencies. He earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters Degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
In Lakeland, he lived in the Cypress Lakes Manufactured Home community where he was a member and Treasurer of the Entertainment Committee; a founding member of the CLVA; and a longtime member of the Curtain Time Players, serving in every officer's position as well as writing, directing, producing and performing countless times. He also served as President of the Mixed Bowling League on two different occasions. He was a co-founder, and longtime player, of the Tuesday Night Trivial Pursuit Group.
Paul was survived by many family members and loved ones, to include wife Sandra; daughters Jacqueline Coury (Don), Melody Brown (John), Janet Rabin and Marcia Rabin Damsel (Bryan); sons Bennett Rabin (Randi) and Edwin Rabin (Tom); grandchildren Jennifer (Mike), Samantha (Mik-ey), Heather (Tyler), John (Jenea), Justin (Olivia), Jaci, Abbie, and Jamie (Mike); and great-granddaughters Avery, Izzy and Gabby. He was preceded in death by father Sam, mother Lee, and wife Veronica.
He had many good friends and acquaintances in Lakeland and to say that he will be sorely missed would be a severe understatement.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019