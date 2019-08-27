Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL PRINCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL PRINCE Obituary
PAUL
PRINCE, 83

LAKELAND - Paul Prince, 83, a resident of Lakeland since 2000, passed away Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Paul was born in New York City in 1936 and served in the US Army, including a 16-month tour in Korea. He was employed by IBM, Xerox and numerous Government Agencies. He earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters Degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
In Lakeland, he lived in the Cypress Lakes Manufactured Home community where he was a member and Treasurer of the Entertainment Committee; a founding member of the CLVA; and a longtime member of the Curtain Time Players, serving in every officer's position as well as writing, directing, producing and performing countless times. He also served as President of the Mixed Bowling League on two different occasions. He was a co-founder, and longtime player, of the Tuesday Night Trivial Pursuit Group.
Paul was survived by many family members and loved ones, to include wife Sandra; daughters Jacqueline Coury (Don), Melody Brown (John), Janet Rabin and Marcia Rabin Damsel (Bryan); sons Bennett Rabin (Randi) and Edwin Rabin (Tom); grandchildren Jennifer (Mike), Samantha (Mik-ey), Heather (Tyler), John (Jenea), Justin (Olivia), Jaci, Abbie, and Jamie (Mike); and great-granddaughters Avery, Izzy and Gabby. He was preceded in death by father Sam, mother Lee, and wife Veronica.
He had many good friends and acquaintances in Lakeland and to say that he will be sorely missed would be a severe understatement.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.