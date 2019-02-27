Home

AUBURNDALE - On Tuesday, February 5th, 2019, Paul Threlkeld, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 81.
Paul was born in Wildwood, Florida to Claude Cevester and Eva Mae Threlkeld. He spent many years working for the experiment station of the University of Florida, where he retired. On May 29th, 1963 he married the love of his life, Syble Ann Tucker. They raised 3 daughters, Cindy, Paula and Christy and 1 son, Curtis.
Paul had a passion for NASCAR, Motorcross, Golfing and playing cards. He was a family man, who loved to spend time with his family. He was known for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is truly missed.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Claude, and his mother, Eva, his brothers, Glenon and Andrew Threlkeld, sisters, Betty Martin and Idealia Funk. He is survived by his wife, Syble, sister Inez Fors-ythe, son: Curtis Threlkeld, daughters: Cindy Hunton, Paula Hagan and Christy Shirley, his grandchildren: Andrew Hagan, Brooke Newberry, Samantha Stalker, Austin Shirley and Eron Threlkeld, great-grandchildren: Anderson Hagan, Anniston Hagan and Carson Knox Paul Newberry.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church on US 92 in Auburndale, Florida at 11 o'clock am.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
